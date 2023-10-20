Top Army commanders deliberate on Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas conflict to draw relevant lessons

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Army deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict at a five-day conclave to draw relevant lessons besides focusing on ways to make the force "future ready" in line with with emerging contours of threats and challenges.

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and ways to enhance the Army's combat readiness to deal with any contingencies also figured at the Army Commanders' Conference that took place in Delhi from October 16 to 20.

The apex leadership brainstormed on the current and emerging security scenarios and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, officials said, adding they also delved into "foundational aspects" of organisational structures and evolving training regimes.

The recent glacial lake burst and subsequent flash floods in Sikkim as well as state of preparedness were also deliberated upon with a focus on instituting mechanisms for better response to such situations.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The military leadership discussed the training philosophy and architecture for the Indian Army including digitisation and automation initiatives to make the force "future ready" in consonance with emerging contours of threats and conflicts, officials said.

They said geo-strategic issues including Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict were discussed by the military leadership with the aim of drawing out relevant lessons for the Indian Army.

The views of the senior commanders were taken to formulate a cogent policy in operations, training, logistics and other domains in line with the ongoing process of transformation of the Indian Army, the officials said.

The discussions were carried out at the conceptual level which will pave the way for formulation of important policies for the future, they added.

The apex-level conference also provided an opportunity for defence ministry officials and senior military leadership to brainstorm and carry forward a range of initiatives.

"The interactions led to key takeaways in the areas of making the Short Service Commission more attractive, conducting all internal examinations in 'online' mode and mechanisms for addressing the concerns of the veterans," the Army said in a statement.

The conference was addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

In his remarks, the defence minister emphasised the need to draw lessons from the ongoing geopolitical crisis and conflict in the Middle- East highlighting the need for readiness while expecting the unexpected. He remarked that the tendency of misinterpretation of force asymmetry and underestimating the adversary shall be the defining line between victory or defeat in any conflict, the Army said.

The Chief of Defence Staff articulated the national security architecture and the need for revolution in military affairs to adapt to the changing paradigm, it said.

Gen Pande complimented the Army for embracing and enthusiastic participation in the ongoing change. He also called upon the senior leadership to continue pursuing the process of transformation.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari covered the operational aspects and underscored the importance of synergy between the services for optimum operational outcomes. PTI MPB ZMN ZMN