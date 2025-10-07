Top Army commanders review national security challenges at 2-day conclave

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Top commanders of the Indian Army carried out a comprehensive review of national security challenges along the borders with Pakistan and China at a two-day conclave that concluded on Tuesday.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the commanders largely delved into various aspects of Operation Sindoor and the security implications for India over its decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

A day after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with New Delhi asserting that "blood and water" cannot flow together.

New Delhi has been maintaining that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism.

In August, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some other Pakistani leaders resorted to warmongering against India, saying Islamabad would not allow New Delhi to take "even one drop" of water belonging to Pakistan.

The people cited above said the commanders' conference held in New Delhi also majorly focused on ways to boost the Indian Army's combat capabilities.

It is learnt that the use of Artificial Intelligence and big data in a significant way was discussed at the commanders' conference.

The commanders also focused on issues pertaining to logistics, administration, human resource management and modernisation through indigenisation.

The conclave is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year.

The commanders' conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

In a post on X, the Army said the conference is a pivotal forum for the apex leadership of the force to brainstorm conceptual issues, review and assess the overall security situation and lay down key priorities facilitating important policy decisions for a future-ready Indian Army. PTI MPB RT RT