Top Army officer lauds troops' alertness in ensuring peace in Jammu region

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps unit, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, on Monday lauded the alertness and dedication of the troops in ensuring peace and security in the Jammu region.

"The GoC of White Knight Corps accompanied by GoC Romeo force visited the upper reaches of the Pir Panjal range in the Thanamandi sector to assess the security situation and operational readiness," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The GoC engaged with Army veterans at the military station at Nagrota, strengthening their bonds of respect and gratitude through a meaningful interaction. PTI AB RC