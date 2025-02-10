Top Army officer reviews 'hostile activities' along LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Monday reviewed the “hostile activities” along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

The top Army officer's visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in the Keri sector.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities,” the Army said in a post on X.

The post, shared by the White Knight Corps on its official social media handle, said the corps commander complimented all ranks for their vigil and relentless operational focus.

