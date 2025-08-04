Top army officer reviews operational preparedness of 'Crossed Swords Gunners' in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday visited artillery regiment Crossed Swords Gunners in Akhnoor sector near Jammu to review its operational preparedness, the Army said.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, said the GOC reviewed the operation preparedness of the formation in the current security environment.

The GOC commended the efforts of Crossed Swords Gunners for their exceptional professionalism and unwavering dedication in maintaining high level of operational preparedness, the Army said.

During the visit, it said the GOC reinforced continued dominance of "our non-contact precision strike" capabilities. PTI TAS NB