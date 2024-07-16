Top army officer reviews security situation along LoC in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union territory of Ladakh, army said.

Lt Gen Bhalla, who took over command of the strategically based XIV Corps on July 1, visited forward posts of 'Forever in Operations Division' and reviewed the security situation.

"GOC complimented all ranks of 'Forever in Operations Division' for their high standards of operational preparedness and dedication in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control despite the tough terrain and adverse weather conditions," Fire and Fury corps wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the army said the sappers under forever in operations division with close coordination with civil administration disposed off nine unexploded ordnances (UXOs) from July 4 to 13 as part of its continuous effort to ensure safety and to eliminate threat to human life.

A total of 103 UXOs were destroyed by the Army in Kargil district since January 1, the fire and fury corps said in another post. PTI TAS ZMN