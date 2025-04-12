Top army officer reviews security situation along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) A senior army officer on Saturday visited three sectors in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the security situation, officials said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited Krishna Ghati and Bhimber Gali sectors two days after India and Pakistan armies held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the LoC to discuss border management.

GOC Strategic Ace of Spades Division, also known as the 25 Infantry division, Maj Gen Kaushik Mukherjee accompanied Lt Gen Mishra during the visit.

"GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC Ace of Spades Division, visited Krishna Ghati, Bhimber Gali & Naushera Sectors to review the security situation and assess operational preparedness.

"He lauded the troops for their steadfast professionalism and urged all ranks to uphold the highest standards of readiness and morale in the face of evolving security challenges," the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Late Friday night, a Junior Commissioned Officer of the army was killed while leading a counter-infiltration operation against terrorists in the nearby Akhnoor sector. Several incidents of ceasefire violations have been reported in Poonch and Rajouri districts in the recent past sparking tension along the borders, officials said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN