Top Army officers brief Bhalla about security situation in Northeast

Imphal, Apr 18 (PTI) Senior officers of the Army and the Assam Rifles on Friday briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the prevailing security situation in the Northeast, a statement said.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, along with GOC of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar and IG Assam Rifles (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, called on Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, it said.

"The officers briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation of the North Eastern region," the brief statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said. PTI CORR SOM