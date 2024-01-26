Top army officials reached out to Poonch to pay gratitude to Hav Hussain's family

Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Top Army officers Friday reached out to the Poonch-based family of commando Havildar Majid Hussain, who laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Rajouri district, and expressed profound gratitude to them.

Havildar Hussain of the Parachute regiment's 9th battalion (special forces) has been conferred with the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

The awarding of the Kirti Chakra is a symbol of conspicuous bravery of Havildar Hussain's, a defence spokesman said, adding, Poonch, Rajouri and the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir are indebted to the courageous commando.

Hussain, a local hero hailing from Poonch, exemplified the true spirit of a commando through his unwavering commitment to defending his homeland, he said.

"In the challenging terrain of Poonch and Rajouri, he stood as a formidable force against terror, displaying unparalleled courage and determination in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," the spokesman said.

His supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of peace resonates deeply with the hearts of the people in Poonch and Rajouri, the spokesperson said, adding the GOC of the 25 Infantry division, representing Northern Command GOC-in-C, and GOC 16 Corps expressed profound gratitude to Havildar Hussain's family.

"As the Hero of Poonch, Havildar Majid Hussain's legacy lives on, becoming an enduring beacon of selflessness and dedication. His story will continue to resonate in the hearts of those from his hometown and across the nation," the spokesman said. PTI AB TIR