Top BSF, BGB officials discuss border coordination

Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) Border defence forces of India and Bangladesh started discussing various issues related to international boundary management at the annual coordination conference which began in Kolkata on Saturday.

Boundary disputes, cross-border crimes and infiltration are among the matters that are being deliberated at the four-day conference, the BSF said.

The Inspector General of Border Security Force and Regional Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh are attending the meeting where efforts will be made towards furthering bilateral relations and strengthening the spirit of cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the BSF said in a statement.

A 14-member Indian delegation led by Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, held talks with the 11-member Bangladeshi delegation.

The BGB delegation is being led by Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South Western Region, Jessore.

In this conference, various issues of mutual interest for effective border management including joint efforts against cross-border crime, pending development works in the boundary region and measures to prevent illegal cross-border movement were being discussed between the two forces, the statement said.

The annual Border Coordination Conference between the two forces is a key meet to resolve boundary disputes and enhance border management effectiveness.

Such conferences contribute significantly to promoting a safer and more secure border environment, ensuring stability and prosperity in the region, a BSF spokesperson said.

The meeting, which will be held till June 25, takes place in the backdrop of an exchange of fire between BSF personnel and Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in Malda district in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. PTI SUS NN