Top BSF official reviews operational preparedness along B'desh border in Assam, Bengal

Guwahati, May 10 (PTI) A top BSF official started reviewing the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along Indo-Bangladesh border in parts of Assam and West Bengal, focusing on challenges posed by unrest in Bangladesh, the force said on Saturday.

The additional director general (ADG), BSF eastern command, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, is on a three-day visit from Friday to areas under Guwahati Frontier, in Dhubri district of Assam and Cooch Behar of neighbouring West Bengal along the international border.

During his visit to sector headquarters Gopalpur, Cooch Behar and Dhubri, the top official was briefed by Inspector General of Guwahati Frontier Sukhdev Raj, along with the field commanders, the statement said.

“The briefing focused on the current security challenges posed by unrest in Bangladesh, evolving situation on Indo-Pakistan Border and the necessary measures taken to combat these issues. The discussions highlighted strategies to prevent any form of infiltration and to control trans-border crimes, ensuring the safety and security of the border areas,” the statement from BSF’s Guwahati Frontier headquarter said.

Aggarwal also visited Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the international border under the jurisdiction of the same sector headquarters and interacted with field commanders.

He reviewed the border domination plan and assessed the operational preparedness to counter any threats.

The ADG emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, ensuring the safety of local population while keeping the border crime-free.

Aggarwal praised the efforts of the BSF personnel in safeguarding the nation’s borders and commended the Guwahati Frontier’s initiatives in controlling crime.

He urged all personnel to remain vigilant and continue their work in maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Bangladesh international border, the statement added. PTI SSG NN