Top BSF official reviews operational preparedness along India-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) A top BSF official reviewed the operational preparedness of areas along the India-Bangladesh border under the force’s Guwahati Frontier during a four-day tour that concluded on Monday.

Additional Director General (ADG), BSF’s Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, toured border areas and held meetings with officials of the Guwahati Frontier headquarters, according to an official statement.

“During the four-day visit to the BSF Guwahati Frontier, Sh Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General BSF Eastern Command, Kolkata, conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness along the Indo-Bangladesh international border,” it said.

At the frontier headquarters, he was briefed by Makrand Deouskar, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, and other staff officers on the current security scenario, the challenges faced along the border and measures implemented to combat trans-border crimes.

The ADG had earlier visited the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri sector, and the riverine border outposts located on ‘char lands’ (sandbars) in the Brahmaputra river.

He also evaluated the functionality of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), which has been installed to provide 24/7 surveillance aimed at controlling various border crimes, the statement said.

Gandhi discussed operational matters with field commanders, assessed the security situation and reviewed border domination strategies to ensure the India-Bangladesh border remains crime-free, it said. PTI SSG RBT