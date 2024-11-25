Top BSF official visits Indo-Bangla border areas in Nadia, discusses ways to boost security

Krishnanagar (WB), Nov 25 (PTI) A top BSF official of the South Bengal frontier visited the India-Bangladesh border areas in Nadia district and discussed ways to strengthen security along the boundary.

Ravi Gandhi, the ADG, BSF, Eastern Command, also deliberated on emerging challenges as he interacted with jawans, the BSF said in a statement on Monday.

He visited Brahmanagar, Gede and Kadipur outposts along the India-Bangladesh border.

The top BSF official expressed hope that activities and cooperation of locals will strengthen security along the borders, the statement said.

During his interaction, Gandhi also talked about fencing adjoining the international borders, it said. PTI CORR SUS RBT