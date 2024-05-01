Top central officials to review master plan of Great Nicobar project on Thursday

Port Blair, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister's principal secretary, Pramod Kumar Mishra, along with Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, joint secretary (Union Territory Division) Ashutosh Agnihotri, and several other key officials are scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to review the initial master plan draft for the Rs 75,000-crore Great Nicobar Island Township project, officials said.

The project encompasses the establishment of an international container transshipment terminal, an airport, a power plant, and a green-field township at Campbell Bay, situated in the southernmost and most remote part of India, approximately 80 nautical miles from Ronodo Island in Indonesia's northernmost Sabang district.

According to the schedule, the top officials will touch down at INS Utkrosh’s MR Complex airfield (Veer Savarkar International Airport being a part of Utkrosh airfield controlled by the Navy) around 11.30 am.

Following their arrival, they will be flown to Campbell Bay to review a presentation prepared by the consultant on the initial draft master plan for the project. Chief secretary Keshav Chandra and DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva will also be present, they said.

"Holistic development of various visionary mega projects with investments of over Rs 75,000 crore under Maritime India Vision 2030 including international container transhipment terminal (ICTT), green field airport, power plant nearing finalisation of preparatory phase and will prove to be a force multiplier aimed in developing ANI Islands as an economic hub," a statement by the Lt. Governor’s office said.

The governor is likely to meet the MHA officials on May 3 for an interactive session on the project, officials added. PTI SN SN MNB