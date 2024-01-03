Top Coast Guard official reviews operational readiness of maritime security agency in Goa

Panaji, Jan 3 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General K R Suresh visited Goa and reviewed the operational readiness of afloat and air-borne platforms of the maritime security agency, an official said. He also visited various ships and other establishments in the western state.

ICG spokesman said in a release on Wednesday that ADG Suresh, who is also the Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), arrived in the coastal state on December 30, 2023, and ended his visit on January 2, 2024.

“The Flag Officer (Suresh) reviewed the operational readiness of afloat and air-borne platforms. The Flag Officer also interacted with the Coast Guard troops which helped boost their morale immensely,” he said.

On the last day of his visit, the additional DG visited Goa Shipyard Limited, where he met its chairman and managing director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and “took stock of the progress of the ongoing project of two Pollution Control Vessels and eight Fast Patrol Vessels”, the spokesperson added. PTI RPS NR