Top commanders of Indian, Myanmar armies discuss enhancing defence cooperation

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Myanmar Army's top-level officer Lt General Ko Ko Oo and Indian Army's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General R C Tiwari on Friday discussed measures to enhance defence cooperation, an official said.

"India is committed to assist Myanmar in modernising its defence infrastructure and promote technology-driven collaboration between the two nations," the Eastern Command official said in a statement.

Asserting that the visit by the five-member delegation led by Lt General Ko Ko Oo has significantly bolstered the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two armies, he said, "the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering strong defence ties with Myanmar, thereby contributing to regional peace and stability." He said the Indian Army supports initiatives to strengthen the Myanmar Army's digital training capabilities, helping improve information management within their organisation.

Lt General Ko Ko Oo, Bureau of Special Operations 1 (BSO-1) Commander of the Myanmar Army, lauded the efforts of the Indian armed forces for their steadfastness, dedication and professionalism, he said.

"They discussed measures to enhance defence cooperation between the two armies, particularly in the field of cutting-edge technology, with focus on ensuring the security of both nations," the official said.

He said that the visit by the Myanmar Army delegation to the Eastern Command headquarters ‘Vijay Durg’ was part of the 7th Army to Army Staff Talks (AAST) between the two nations.

The visiting delegation also interacted with other senior military officers of Headquarters Eastern Command, he said.

The official said that as part of bolstering the bilateral relationship, the Indian Army presented the Myanmar Army delegation with advanced IT lab equipment for strengthening digital training capabilities and enhancing information management.

"The presentation underscored India's support to Myanmar in modernising its defence infrastructure and fostering technology-driven cooperation," he said.

Myanmar is at present governed by a military junta.

As part of his visit, Lt General Ko Ko Oo visited New Delhi, Agra and Gaya, the official added. PTI AMR RBT