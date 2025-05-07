Top Cong leaders meet to discuss situation after Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, met here on Wednesday to discuss the current situation after Operation Sindoor in which security forces launched targeted attacks on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the leaders would discuss 'Operation Sindoor' and laud the courage and achievements of the armed forces.

Senior party leaders including AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, former Union minister Anand Sharma and deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi were present at the emergency informal meeting at 24 Akbar Road.

The forces struck at the core of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure in a series of precision attacks after midnight. Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba without breaching Pakistan’s airspace, officials said.

A large number of terrorists were present at the nine high-value sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir when India attacked in the darkness of the night, they said.