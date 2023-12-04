Top Congress leaders discuss issues to be raised in Parliament at key strategy meet

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Top Congress leaders on Monday held a strategy meeting at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss the issues to be raised in the Winter Session of Parliament.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh, and other members of Parliament attended the meeting.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha K Suresh said the meeting was convened to discuss issues to be raised in Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is likely to end on December 22.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, Rajani Patil, Manickam Tagore, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shashi Tharoor were among those present at the meeting which began at 5.30 PM. PTI SKC RT