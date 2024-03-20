Top Congress leaders in MP not willing to contest Lok Sabha polls: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Mar 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday claimed top leaders of Congress are not willing to contest Lok Sabha elections in any of the 29 constituencies in the state and said people will reject the opposition party which had questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

Rajesh Mishra, the BJP nominee from Sidhi constituency, has become the first candidate in MP to file his nomination papers on the day the notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections was issued.

"Congress has some tallest leaders in Madhya Pradesh but none of them is ready to contest the polls from 29 seats," Yadav said while addressing a public meeting.

In the first phase of elections, scheduled for April 19, polling will be held in six seats in MP.

"Congress' candidates have not yet hit the ground whereas BJP 's Sidhi nominee, Rajesh Mishra, has become the first candidate in the state to file his nomination papers," Yadav said.

Before addressing the public meeting, the chief minister and Mishra participated in a roadshow. The CM later accompanied the BJP nominee to Sidhi collector's office where he submitted his nomination papers.

The opposition Congress has fielded former minister and CWC member Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi seat against Mishra.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP virtually white-washed Congress in the central state by bagging 28 of the 29 constituencies, barring Chhindwara which was won by Congress' Nakul Nath.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav praised former prime minister (late) Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his leadership skills.

"Atalji faced five prime ministers while in the opposition but he never got afraid. He remained least bothered and never compromised with his principles," he said.

Yadav claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Rahul Gandhi failed to make any impact in Madhya Pradesh.

"Congress had raised questions on Lord Ram's existence and later refused an invite for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya temple. Now people will teach you (Congress) a lesson by rejecting your candidates," he added.

Yadav said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has launched PM Shri Air Ambulance Service to provide timely medical assistance to the poor living in far-flung areas.

The Congress has so far announced candidates on 10 seats in MP, including Chhindwara from where it has renominated Nakul Nath, while the BJP has declared its nominees on all 29 seats. PTI MAS NSK