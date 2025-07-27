Top Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata to showcase Operation Sindoor

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) Santosh Mitra Square, one of Kolkata's most prominent Durga Puja committees, will showcase the valour of India's armed forces in its pandal this year, with its theme based on Operation Sindoor.

Puja committee spokesperson Sajal Ghosh told PTI that the pandal will recreate battlefield scenes, highlighting the glory of the Indian army.

"We aim to showcase moments of valour and sacrifice through detailed models, dramatic lighting, sound effects, and patriotic songs like 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Mere Watan', and 'Vande Mataram'," he said.

The theme is meant to evoke a sense of national pride and pay homage to those who safeguard the nation, said Ghosh, a BJP leader.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed, India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As Durga Puja pandals in the city evolve into a platform for storytelling and awareness, themes based on historic and socio-political issues have become increasingly popular.

Another major puja committee, Bhowanipur 75 Pally, has chosen to honour 19th-century theatre icon Nati Binodini -- the first Bengali woman to perform on stage.

"Binodini Dasi represented an era when male actors would portray the roles of women in theatre. She was the first woman who enacted female characters on stage, a historic moment in a patriarchal society," puja committee Secretary Subir Das told PTI.

"A theatre was built by playwright Girish Ghosh, dedicated to her. We have sought to recreate the entire era in our puja this year," he said, adding that her life has continued to inspire generations of artists.

Das said the pandal will recreate the moment when mystic Ramakrishna Paramahamsa blessed Binodini after watching her stage performance.

The Goddess Durga idol, sculpted by Parimal Pal, will be of 'sanatani' style, embodying the essence of women's empowerment, he said.

The pandal will also commemorate the renaming of Star Theatre, which was built by Girish Ghosh, as 'Binodini Mancha'.

Durga Puja, the biggest festival in West Bengal, draws millions of revellers each year, with pandals turning into spaces of art, awareness, and community engagement.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. PTI SUS SOM