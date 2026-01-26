Top EU leaders witness India's grand Republic Day parade

New Delhi (PTI): Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen, the two top leaders of the 27-nation European Union, on Monday watched India's 77th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in last several decades.

European Council President Costa and European Commission President von der Leyen witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the first time that two top leaders of the European Union (EU) attended India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

Costa and von der Leyen, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

A small EU military contingent also participated in the Republic Day parade.

At the parade, India displayed its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

Last year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Republic Day chief guest while French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion in 2024. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Republic Day chief guest in 2023.

There was no Republic Day chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, while in 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the celebrations.

In 2017, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at celebrations, while then French President Francois Hollande graced the occasion in 2016.

In 2015, then US President Barack Obama watched the parade as the chief guest. The previous year, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations, while Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the parade in 2013.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations also include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

The then British Prime Minister John Major had attended the celebrations in 1993, Nelson Mandela participated as the then South African President in 1995, while South Korean President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as French President, while another French President, Jacques Chirac, graced the occasion in 1998.

Other world leaders who have attended the celebrations include Nepal's King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev in 1999, Iran's the then President Mohammed Khatami in 2003, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2011 and the President of the Maldives, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1991.