Top facilities to tourists in proposed world's largest jungle safari in Gurugram: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) The Haryana Government is making all efforts to ensure that tourists get top facilities in the world's largest jungle safari proposed in Gurugram, minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Tuesday.

According to a state government statement, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh has been visiting major wildlife centres and jungle safaris in the country and abroad to see the measures taken to preserve wildlife there and the facilities provided to visitors in the jungle safari.

The minister, along with departmental officials associated with the Gurugram project, recently visited the Gorewada Wildlife Safari at Nagpur in Maharashtra and the Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and directed the concerned officials to study the best services and facilities provided at these places.

According to the statement, Singh said the jungle safari to be built in Gurugram will be the world's largest jungle safari. The effort is to provide a mix of the best wildlife centres and jungle safaris in the world, he added.

The minister claimed that the start of this project in the Aravalli mountain range will increase the footfall of tourists, create employment opportunities locally and promote tourism. Apart from this, it is expected to boost the local economy and increase government revenue, he said.

Singh said the Aravalli mountain range is known for its natural beauty, biodiversity and historical heritage.

"With the implementation of this important project in the Millennium City (Gurugram), tourists will get a unique experience. This initiative will not only support the local tourism industry but will also contribute to environmental conservation and encourage active participation of local communities in which visitors will be made aware about conservation efforts and the importance of biodiversity," he said. PTI SUN KSS KSS