TOP G20 SUMMIT STORIES

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are the top G20 Summit related stories at 5.55 pm DEL11 G20-PM **** India's G20 presidency strives to bridge divides, sow seeds of collaboration: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that India's G20 presidency became a people-driven movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said its leadership of the bloc has striven to bridge divides, dismantle barriers and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord and shared destiny eclipses isolation. **** DEL31G20-CONG-JAISHANKAR **** Cong takes dig at govt over absence of heads of state of China, Russia at G20 Summit New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government over the heads of state of Russia and China not coming for the G20 Summit, saying their absence raises a lot of questions which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should answer. **** DEL15 G20-CLIMATE-EXPECTATIONS **** High hopes for climate and energy outcomes at G20 Summit as India takes lead New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) As leaders gather for G20 Summit in New Delhi, experts on Thursday said securing consensus on multilateral development bank (MDB) reforms and adopting rigorous language regarding the phasing down of unabated fossil fuels could enhance India's leadership role. By Gaurav Saini **** DEL20 DL-G20-BHARADWAJ-INTERVIEW **** Delhi Police should ensure safety of assets created for G20 Summit: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday stressed that the city police should safeguard assets created and upgraded for the G20 Summit and ensure these are not stolen or damaged after the key meeting. By Saloni Bhatia **** DES11 DL-CHEHLUM-PROCESSION **** Delhi Police cautions against rumours over Chehlum procession New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday cautioned against rumours being spread on social media by "wrongly projecting" Chehlum procession as a communal protest ahead of the G20 Summit. **** DES2 DL-G20-LG-INSPECTION **** G20 Summit: Delhi LG inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday visited Rajghat and Pragati Maidan to take stock of preparations. **** DES10 DL-G20-TRADERS-TRANSLATORS **** Chandni Chowk traders engage women translators for foreign visitors during G20 Summit New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) As Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit over this weekend, traders in Chandni Chowk have engaged nearly 100 women entrepreneurs who will double up as translators fluent in English, French, Spanish and other languages to provide foreign visitors a seamless experience. **** FGN53 CHINA-G20-AFRICA **** China says it backs African Union's inclusion in G20 Beijing: China on Thursday expressed its support for the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20, saying it is the "first country to explicitly support" the inclusion of the African bloc in the grouping. **** FGN10 US-MILLIBEN-MODI **** US singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for his proposal to include African Union as full G20 member Washington, Sep 7 (PTI) Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer, has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20, a move supported by the US. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN29 G20-US-INDIA **** US committed to ensuring India hosts successful G20 summit: White House Washington: The US is committed to ensuring that India hosts a successful G20 Summit, the White House has said ahead of President Joe Biden's departure for New Delhi to attend the global summit and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. **** FGN7 BIDEN-INDIA-VISIT **** US President Biden all set to travel to India for G20 Summit: WH Washington, Sep 7 (PTI) US President Joe Biden is all set to visit India and is "very excited" about the important initiatives he will be championing at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, according to senior White House officials. By Lalit K Jha **** FGN8 US-G20-BANKS **** US wants G20 to help reshape multilateral development banks like IMF and World Bank Washington, Sep 7 (PTI) The US wants the G20 countries to help reshape and scale up multilateral development banks like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, a top White House official has said. By Lalit K Jha ****