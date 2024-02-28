Top Goa IT department officer suspended for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe for providing job

Panaji, Feb 28 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday suspended a high-ranking officer from the Information Technology (IT) department for allegedly demanding a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a candidate to give him job, an official said.

The incident came to light when an audio tape featuring the officer went viral.

Siddharth Borkar, a Deputy Director-rank officer, was placed under suspension by the IT department a day after his audio tape went viral, said the official.

In the audio clip, Borkar is purportedly heard asking for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a candidate for appointing him a Senior Associate (Social Media) in the IT department.

The clip has a conversation between the officer and the candidate who had applied for a job in the department, he said.

The matter has been referred to the state vigilance department, said the official. PTI RPS RSY