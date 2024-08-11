Top health dept official caught-red handed while taking Rs 1.25 lakh bribe in Udaipur

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested a top official of the state PCPDNT in Udaipur while they were taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh, according to a statement.

The bureau's Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said the ACB received a complaint from a man that he was allegedly being harassed by Dr Zulfiqar Ahmed Qazi, appropriate officer of PCPDNT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) in the medical and health department.

Qazi allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for not sealing the sonography machine at a centre the complainant was linked with, returning the sonography register and not harassing him further, the official release said.

Meharda said after verification of the complaint, an ACB team on Sunday caught the accused red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from the complainant.

He said that the accused is being questioned and a case will be registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG RPA