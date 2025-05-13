Top Indian military officer briefs foreign defence attaches on Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A top officer of the Indian military on Tuesday briefed defence attaches or their representatives from a large number of countries on the "successful conduct of Operation Sindoor", officials said.

The briefing held at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, was done by Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, and lasted about 30 minutes.

Defence attaches of several major countries who are part of many international groupings, as also of several Islamic countries attended the briefing, sources said.

Defence attaches from Sweden, Nepal, the Philippines, Egypt, among other countries, also attended it.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in a post on X, said, "Lt Gen DS Rana, Director General Defence Intelligence Agency #DG_DIA briefed the Foreign Service Attaches of 70 nations on the successful conduct of #OperationSindoor that has set #NewNormals in India-Pakistan relations, highlighting India's demonstrated strength and national resolve through military superiority in the new-age warfare." Lt Gen Rana elaborated on "deliberate planning process" for selection of targets with "confirmed terror linkages", officials said.

The integrated, precise and prompt response by the Indian armed forces to achieve the stated objectives, executed through intense multi-domain operations was also highlighted during the briefing, they said.

"Synergised Force application through jointness and integration achieved in #OpSindoor with demonstrated battle effectiveness of indigenous kinetic force multipliers was showcased to the #FSAs, while highlighting Technological Superiority of the Indian armed forces in niche non-kinetic domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in its post.

The DG, DIA also placed "credible record of the relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability," it said, using hashtags -- "#OpSindoor #JusticeIsServed #ZeroToleranceForTerror".

Modalities of "our whole-of-nation approach which effectively and swiftly countered the false narrative", was also highlighted, the officials said.

A defence attache in Delhi, who attended the briefing, said, "It was good to get information on what has transpired in the last several days, directly from the Indian military side." PTI KND NB NB