Top Jammu police officer calls for offensive operations to minimise terror threats ahead of I-Day

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) A senior police officer on Wednesday called for offensive operations to scuttle any possible terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh called for high-level alertness, strengthening of the border security grid and intensified checking, especially around the venue of the Independence Day function on August 15, a police spokesperson said.

Representatives from the Army, Border Security Force and the Central Armed Police Force, and senior officers of the police and central and local intelligence agencies reviewed the arrangements ahead of the celebrations in a joint meeting here.

Singh also stressed on anti-drone measures, border deployment grid, security of police and Army establishments, launching of offensive operations -- especially in the Rajouri-Poonch and the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban ranges -- besides preventive measures in other districts.

He called for setting up joint checkpoints at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries, the spokesperson said.

Singh also asked for a high level of alertness for peaceful conduct of the Independence Day function and the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli and Senior Superintendent of Police (Security, Jammu) Shamsheer Hussain briefed the meeting about the proposed deployment by the district police and the security wing in and around the main Independence Day function venue.

Later, all the officers informed the meeting about the overall security assessment and emerging threats. A detailed discussion was held on each input shared by the intelligence and other security agencies, the spokesperson said.

Maulana Azad Stadium -- the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu -- has been virtually sealed off with additional deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Security personnel with sniffer dogs and metal detectors conducted a thorough search within and outside the stadium as part of the security drill, officials said. PTI TAS SZM