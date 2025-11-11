Top leaders cast votes in second phase of Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) From JD(U)'s acting president Sanjay Jha and Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to Purnea MP Pappu Yadav and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram -- leaders from both sides of the political divide cast their votes during the second phase of the Bihar elections on Tuesday.

State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh and Independent nominee Jyoti Singh, who is the wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, also cast their votes.

BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, too, voted in their respective booths.

JD(U)'s Jha claimed that the NDA was heading to a "record-breaking majority".

"There is no anti-incumbency against CM Nitish Kumar despite him staying in power for 20 years. There is pro-incumbency and a strong undercurrent in favour of the government among people," he claimed.

Jha alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was doing politics of desperation as he has "already accepted his defeat".

Manjhi claimed that the work done by him at the Centre has greater resonance in regions going to the polls in the second phase.

"In the second phase, voter turnout will be greater than in the first phase. Women and Dalit voters will particularly vote in large numbers in favour of the NDA," he claimed. PTI SUK SOM