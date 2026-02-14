Top leaders of at least 20 countries set to attend AI Impact summit

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Finding ways to democratise high-technologies and making artificial intelligence accessible and affordable for the Global South are set to be the main focus of the five-day AI Impact Summit beginning here Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

The summit will be anchored in three key threads - people, planet and progress which defined India's approach to cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.

Top leaders who confirmed their participation at the summit include French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

President of Estonia Alar Karis, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov and Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam also confirmed their attendance, according to the external affairs ministry.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Seychelles President Sebastien Pillay, Switzerland President Guy Parmelin and Prime Minister of The Netherlands Dick Schoof are also participating at the summit, it said.

In addition, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries would be participating in the summit, the ministry said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and senior officials from several international organisations will also join the deliberations.

Over 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian companies are also set to attend the summit. PTI MPB ZMN