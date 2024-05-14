Top leaders of parties should set good examples of campaign discourse expected of them: EC

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Election Commission said Tuesday top leaders of political parties should set "good examples" of campaign discourse expected of them in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Advertisment

The EC also asserted that it was primarily the leaders' responsibility to correct their poll speeches in the remaining phases of the election to avoid a permanent dent on the social fabric of the country.

Coming out with its second report on the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct since the March 16 announcement of the Lok Sabha election, the poll panel said it has disposed of over 90 per cent of complaints and no major complaint from parties was pending, except some by the Congress and the BJP.

"With about two months completed since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, campaign by various political parties and candidates at constituency level has largely remained violence free, less noisy, less cluttered and intrusive, free of inducement...," the commission added. PTI NAB IJT