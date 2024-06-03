Top LeT commander Riyaz Dar among two militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-i-Taiba commander Riyaz Ahmad Dar and his associate were killed in a gunfight at the Nihama area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A top police officer said that two militants were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama.

He identified them as Riyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Sethar Gund Kakapora and Rayees Ahmad resident of Lerve Kakapora.

Riyaz Ahmad Dar was one of the oldest surviving militants and was active for the past 8 years, the top cop said.

It's a major breakthrough for police and security forces as Riyaz was wanted in many militancy cases, the top official added.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Nihama. During Searches contact was established with the hiding militants, triggering a gunfight.