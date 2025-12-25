Top Maoist leader carrying Rs 1.1 crore bounty, 5 others killed in encounter in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, was among six red rebels killed in gun battles with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "major breakthrough", while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described it as a "remarkable success" to build a Naxal-free India.

CPI(Maoist) central committee member Uike was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, Sanjeeb Panda, an ADG rank officer heading anti-Naxal operations in the state, said.

Two Maoists from Chhattisgarh were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Gumma forest in Belghar police station area on Wednesday night. Fresh gun battles took place in a forest in Chakapad police station area on Thursday morning, in which four other Maoists, including Uike, were killed, he said.

"Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight. One of them was identified as 69-year-old Ganesh Uike, who is also known by his aliases Pakka Hanumantu, Rajesh Tiwari, Chamru and Rupa. He was a native of Pullemala village under Chendur mandal in Telangana's Nalgonda district," Panda said.

The identity of the other three Naxals, including two women, was yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Taking to X, Shah said, "In a major operation in Kandhamal, Odisha, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026." Majhi, who is also the home minister of the state, congratulated the police personnel for their indomitable courage, professionalism and excellent coordination.

"Today, Odisha has achieved a remarkable success in the campaign to build a Naxal-free India. During the ongoing joint operation in Kandhamal district, 6 Naxalites, including Ganesh Uike, a member of the Naxal Central Committee, have been neutralised," Majhi said in a social media post.

With this significant breakthrough, Odisha stands on the threshold of being completely free from Naxalism, he said.

"We are determined to completely eradicate Naxalism. The development of the state and the safety of the people are our highest priorities. Peace and progress will determine the future direction of Odisha," the chief minister said.

Addressing a press conference, DGP Y B Khurania said, "While two Maoists were gunned down on Wednesday, four others, including Ganesh Uike, were neutralised this morning. The killing of a central committee member is a big success for Odisha Police. It has broken the backbone of the Maoists in the state." The DGP said operations were underway at different places along the Kandhamal-Ganjam inter-district boundary.

"We hope to get more success. This is one of the biggest operations against Maoists in Odisha in recent times. We thank the security personnel involved in the operation. We are determined to meet the Union home minister's target of eliminating Naxalism by March, 2026," he added.

Replying to a question, the DGP said that there was no report of any casualty on police side so far.

"This is for the first time in recent times that a Maoist commander of central committee member rank has been gunned down by security forces in Odisha," he said.

The DGP said that based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation involving 23 teams – 20 of Special Operations Group of Odisha Police, two of CRPF and one of BSF – was launched in Chakapad police station area in Kandhamal district and bordering Rambha forest range in Ganjam district on Thursday morning.

"Multiple gunfights were reported on Thursday in different areas. Later, four bodies of Maoists -- two men and women each -- were recovered. Two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle were also seized," he added.

The Naxals killed on Wednesday night were identified as CPI(Maoist)'s area committee member Bari alias Rakesh, and dalam member Amrit, both from Chhattisgarh, a senior police officer said, adding they carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 23.65 lakh on their heads.

The gunfights took place after 22 Maoists surrendered before Khurania in neighbouring Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

The DGP on Thursday again issued an appeal to the Maoists to return to the mainstream.

"Odisha's surrender and rehabilitation policy is the best in the country under which surrendered Maoists get many benefits, including cash and social security like houses, ration cards, cash to do business and above all, skill training," he added.