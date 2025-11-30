Top military officer meets Maharashtra-Gujarat Guv to review Army-state govt cooperation

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Lieutenant General DS Kushwah, General Officer Commanding Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, met Acharya Devvrat, the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat, to review ongoing cooperation between the Army and state authorities.

The engagement placed particular emphasis on advancing military civil fusion as a means to strengthen coordination, improve preparedness and enhance overall regional response, a statement said.

During the meeting, the Governor and Lt Gen Kushwah discussed the Army's support to state governments in disaster management, including flood relief and other humanitarian contingencies, as well as measures to further bolster rear area security.

"They also examined current and proposed initiatives aimed at improving welfare delivery for 'Veterans' and 'Veer Naris' across Maharashtra and Gujarat, with a view to making support more accessible and responsive," it said.

The interaction covered key enablers for military civil fusion, including integrated facilities for ex-servicemen under the Sainik Sankul concept, augmentation of staff in district-level Zila Sainik Welfare Offices and streamlined management of land and infrastructure critical to Army operations.

Both sides recognised that a closer alignment of military and civil capabilities is essential to ensure timely assistance to civil authorities when required, it said.

"The meeting reaffirmed the Indian Army's enduring commitment to safeguarding the region, delivering rapid humanitarian aid during natural disasters and promoting the holistic welfare of veterans and their families," the statement informed.

It also underscored the shared resolve of the Indian Army and state administrations to deepen military civil fusion and institutional synergy in the larger interest of national security and public welfare, the statement added. PTI PR BNM