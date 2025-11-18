Top news headlines of today – 18 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved marginally on Monday with the AQI recorded at 351, still in the ‘very poor’ category, while Wazirpur and Bawana areas remained in the 'severe' zone with AQI above 400.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the 24-hour average settling at 351, a slight improvement from 377 recorded on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels are expected to drop further on Monday, with fewer farm fires across neighbouring states.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday called on neighbouring states to make collective efforts in solving vexing issues such as air pollution caused by stubble burning, and cleaning the Yamuna, and demanded a rise in the city's share of the river water.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council for the first time after taking charge as chief minister in February this year, she said Delhi was fully committed to accommodating every joint initiative for solving shared issues.

At the meeting, Gupta expressed concern over air pollution and said that Delhi's air quality was heavily impacted by regional factors, particularly smoke from stubble burning.

According to a statement from Delhi CMO, Gupta said that states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have shown positive progress in crop-residue management in recent years, but the volume of smoke coming from Punjab remains significantly high.

She expressed hope that all neighbouring states, especially Punjab and Haryana, would extend deeper cooperation to ensure cleaner air for Delhi.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, with a focus on Delhi air pollution.