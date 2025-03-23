Top official of Project Sampark inspects key road infrastructure projects in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Brigadier Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, conducted an extensive three-day inspection of major road infrastructure projects in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

Accompanied by Commander 31 Border Roads Task Force and Officers Commanding 58 and 79 Road Construction Companies (RCCs) among others, Brigadier Madan visited Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road, the Akhnoor-Poonch national highway and Poonch-Rawalakot road up to the Line of Control (LOC), the spokesman said.

The chief engineer assessed the progress, quality and safety standards of ongoing construction works, emphasizing the need for timely completion and enhanced regional connectivity.

During the visit, key issues related to road widening, tunnel construction, land acquisition and forest clearance were discussed, the spokesman said.

He said the chief engineer directed all stakeholders to ensure seamless coordination in addressing bottlenecks to expedite project execution.

Brigadier Madan also stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of construction quality and road safety measures for both workers and road users.

He also emphasized the need for accelerated construction without compromising quality standards, recognizing these projects as crucial for improving mobility and boosting economic opportunities in the region.

During the visit, the chief engineer had separate meetings with Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma.

The two officials expressed the administration's commitment to strengthening infrastructure in Rajouri and Poonch, ensuring better road connectivity for residents and enhancing overall regional development, the spokesman said.

Project Sampark is a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) initiative focused on maintaining and constructing roads, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region. PTI TAS AS AS