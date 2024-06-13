Top official reviews pre-monsoon initiatives in Thane district

Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Thursday reviewed pre-monsoon initiatives for public safety in Thane district, an official said.

The meeting, during which crucial aspects such as road conditions, dangerous structures, hoardings compliance, drainage maintenance, and healthcare provisions were reviewed, was attended by key officials, including Collector Ashok Shingare, municipal commissioners, and heads of various departments, he said.

It was imperative to address hazards posed by inadequate infrastructure, including hoardings and precarious buildings, she said, adding that removing such structures and relocating affected residents must be done promptly.

The ACS emphasized the necessity of maintaining 24/7 operational control rooms equipped with AI and machine learning tools for efficient data processing as well as enhancing surveillance infrastructure, including CCTV coverage, especially in high-risk areas, the official said.

Shringare and Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao provided updates on rainy season preparedness measures, including the training of 500 local youths as emergency responders, the official added. PTI COR BNM