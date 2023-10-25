Top officials meet in Srinagar to coordinate, strategise security in J-K in view of Middle East crisis

Srinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Top security officials met here on Wednesday to coordinate and strategise security in the Union territory in view of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The meeting was chaired by R R Bhatnagar, adviser to the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, and Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Commander of the Army's Northern Command, a defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"A security review meeting of top officials of security agencies of Jammu and Kashmir was held in Headquarters 15 Corps at Srinagar to coordinate and strategise security in the Union Territory in the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis," the statement said.

"Numerous aspects related to the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory were discussed," the official said.

The director general of police of J&K, Chinar Corps commander and other senior officials from the military and state administration and security agencies attended the meeting, he said.

"The situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on," the spokesman said.

"The nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion," he added. PTI MIJ IJT IJT