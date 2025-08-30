Top officials of Chhattisgarh & Odisha meet to find solutions to Mahanadi water dispute

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha met here on Saturday to iron out their differences on Mahanadi river water sharing, and emphasised to amicably work out a solution for the benefit of the people of the two states, officials said.

The Mahanadi, one of India's major rivers that flows from Chhattisgarh through Odisha into the Bay of Bengal, has long been a source of dispute between the two states.

The meeting was held to resolve this longstanding issue through dialogue, in which the chief secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, along with the secretaries of their respective water resource departments, took part.

Both states acknowledged that the dispute is old and complex but emphasised that it is necessary to work out a solution amicably for the benefit of the people, the officials said.

It was decided that starting September 2025, technical committees comprising engineers and experts from both states will meet every week.

These committees will identify the key issues, seek solutions, and also explore ways to establish a framework for better coordination between the two states.

Another meeting will be held in October at the level of chief secretaries in which the water resource secretaries will also participate.

If the progress continues, the chief ministers of both states may hold a meeting by December to decide the future course of action, the officials said.

At the meeting, both the states agreed to approach discussions with sincerity and an open mind, ensuring that any resolution reached is mutually beneficial, they said.

It is believed that if this initiative succeeds, it will not only benefit Odisha and Chhattisgarh but also serve as a model for the entire country -- showing that even longstanding disputes can be resolved amicably through dialogue and cooperation, the officials said. PTI ACB SMV ARI