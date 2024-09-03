Top Pak diplomat offers traditional 'chaddar' at Sirhind Sharif

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A top diplomat of Pakistan offered the traditional 'chaddar' at Sirhind Sharif in north India, the country's high commission here said on Tuesday.

A group of 75 Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) visiting India to participate in the 411th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) were also present on the occasion, it said.

The visit of Pakistani pilgrims is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

The Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, offered the traditional 'chaddar' on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) at Sirhind Sharif, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a statement.

"On arrival at the Dargah, the charge d'affaires and the Pakistani zaireen were greeted by Sajjada Nasheen Khalifa Syed Mohammed Sadiq Raza and other trustees. The participants offered 'dua' and prayed for Pakistan's progress and prosperity," it said.

Warraich paid homage to the revered saint and the great Islamic scholar, who is known for his contribution in revitalising Islam, the high commission added.

He said the teachings and ideals of Hazrat Mujadid Alf Sani (RA) had a profound impact on society and they "continue to serve as a spiritual guide to us".

The charge d'affaires "thanked the Sajjada Nasheen for the meticulous arrangements made for the Pakistani zaireen", as well as the local administration for facilitating his visit on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs.

The Rauza or Dargah of Shaikh Ahmad Faruqi Sirhindi, popularly known as Mujaddid Alf-Isfani, who lived in the times of Mughal emperors Akbar and Jahangir, is located on the Sirhind-Bassi Pathana Road near Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. PTI KND RT RT