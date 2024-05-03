Top PMO officials visit Ross Island in Andaman

Port Blair, May 3 (PTI) Prime Minister's principal secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra and Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday visited Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island (formerly known as Ross Island) and experienced the light and sound show.

The island, which served as the British administrator's base for the penal colony in Port Blair, is a 30-minute boat journey from Port Blair.

Accompanying them were joint secretary (Union Territory Division) Ashutosh Agnihotri, Punya Salila Srivastava and Hari Ranjan Rao, both additional secretaries to PM, and DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

During their visit, they explored landmarks such as the Japanese Bunker (constructed during World War-II) and the Smritika Museum which was set up in 1993 by the Indian Navy.

A senior administrative official of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) briefed them about the proposed development of a national memorial in memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Later, they returned to Raj Niwas in Port Blair, where chief secretary Keshav Chandra gave them a presentation on the various development projects underway in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

On Thursday, they had met representatives of the Shompen tribe (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) at Great Nicobar to know about their history, tradition, and culture.

They watched a documentary on PVTGs and later visited a watchtower (approximately 14 km from Campbell Bay), explored sea coasts, defence and coast guard areas to gain insights into the terrain where the Rs 75,000-crore Great Nicobar Project will come up.

Additionally, they reviewed the initial master plan draft for the Great Nicobar Island project, encompassing an international container trans-shipment terminal, airport, power plant, and a green-field township at Campbell Bay. PTI SN SN MNB