Top police official reviews security ahead of voting in Jammu LS seat

Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Anand Jain, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to oversee election preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Reasi is part of the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Udhampur-Reasi range, Rayees Mohd Bhat, the ADGP advised the officers to continue their work with strict adherence to duties for ensuring free and fair polling.

He urged the officers to be vigilant in addressing any concerns that may arise, a police spokesman said.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma briefed the meeting regarding the election preparedness, including security plan, transport and communication plan and coordination efforts to ensure a successful election process.

Jain also convened a briefing session with all zonal officers currently deployed for election duties in the district, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, route marches were conducted by the police and paramilitary forces in Jammu and Samba districts as part of standard security measures to ensure safety and order during elections.

These marches help in familiarising the security personnel with the area and enhancing their readiness to handle any potential security threats during the electoral process besides helping them in intelligence gathering, the spokesman said.

He said visible presence of security forces through route marches can deter criminal elements and instill confidence among the public, encouraging greater participation in the route marches facilitate coordination and teamwork among the forces.

The flag marches serve as a visible reminder of the importance of security and safety during elections and ensure a secure and peaceful environment, which is essential for upholding the democratic principles of free and fair voting, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS