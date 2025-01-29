Top railway officials conduct intensive inspection of rail bridges on Jammu–Pathankot track

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior railway officials on Friday conducted an intensive inspection of railway bridges on the Jammu–Pathankot section in the Jammu division to assess passenger safety, facilities and the status of ongoing development work, officials said.

Two key railway bridges on the Jammu–Pathankot track suffered extensive damage during heavy rains and floods in August–September this year.

A team led by Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Division, Vivek Kumar carried out a detailed inspection of stations and railway sections to review safety measures, passenger amenities and restoration work, a spokesperson of the Jammu railway division said.

As part of the visit, Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of the railway section between Jammu and Pathankot Cantonment, the spokesperson said.

During the inspection, railway bridge number 17, located between Kathua and Madhopur, and railway bridge number 137, located between Ghagwal and Hiranagar, were thoroughly examined, he said. Senior officers of the division were also present during the inspection.

The main objective was to review the progress of repair and restoration work on the bridges damaged by recent rains to ensure the early resumption of full train operations, the PRO said.

Prioritising passenger safety, the railway administration had already initiated repair work, which is progressing smoothly, he added.