Top Rajasthan officers to deliberate on better policing at 2-day conference

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) A roadmap for better policing will be prepared by the state's top police officers at a two-day conference beginning here on Thursday, Rajasthan DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said on Tuesday.

The state-level conference on 'Policing with Excellence - The Way Forward' will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, he said.

According to Sahoo, the Director General of Rajasthan Police, the conference on crime control, law and order, and public safety is being organised in line with the decision of the national level DGP-IG conference held in Jaipur in January under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sahoo said senior police officers and subject experts of the state will give their presentations in different sessions on better policing in the state during the conference. PTI AG RHL