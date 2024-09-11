Top RSS leaders to visit northwest Rajasthan, interact with workers

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will visit the northwest region of Rajasthan as part of efforts to expand Sangh's work in its centenary year.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sevak Sangh (RSS), its two top leaders will participate in various organisational meetings with workers.

RSS regional leader Ramesh Chandra Agarwal said in a statement that Bhagwat will stay in Alwar from September 14 to 17 in the first phase of his visit to the Rajasthan region.

In the second phase of the visit, Bhagwat will stay in Chittor from October 3 to 6.

Similarly, Hosabale will visit Jodhpur from September 25 to 29. In these visits, he will hold meetings with the workers and there will be no public event.

He said that these visits are being undertaken with a view to expanding the Sangh's work in the centenary year of the organisation and to speed up its initiatives for social transformation.