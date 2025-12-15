Top UAE commander meets Army chief, hold discussions on boosting defence ties

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Commander of the Presidential Guard of the UAE, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, called on Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and held discussions on enhancing defence cooperation and deepening military-to-military engagement, officials said on Monday.

The visiting United Arab Emirates leader also engaged in high-level discussions with senior military leaders. He was briefed on Operation Sindoor and India's security perspective in the region, they said.

The Indian Army also shared some photos of his visit in a post on X.

On the meeting between the two leaders, the Army said, "They held discussions on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement and reinforcing their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

Major General Alkaabi was accorded a Guard of Honour at the lawns of the South Block during his visit. He also paid tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi.