Top VHP functionaries meet Amit Shah, demand safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Top Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionaries on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to take "immediate indispensable action" for the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

"Alarmed by the horrible incidents of non-stop attacks and persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, Vishva Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar and secretary general Bajrang Bagra called on the Home Minister of Bharat Amit Shah today and requested him for immediate indispensable action for the safety and security of the beleaguered communities in our neighbouring country," the VHP said in a statement.

After the meeting, Bagda said the VHP president and he apprised Shah of the "agony and distress" of the Hindu society in India over the "murders, arson and other forms of inhuman persecution" of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. A demand was raised for immediate necessary action for their safety and security in the neighbouring country, he said.

"The home minister informed about the action taken by the government in this direction and said the government is taking necessary action in this matter with full sensitivity and seriousness," the VHP secretary general said.

"The home minister hoped that as the head of the interim government has not denied the incidents of persecution of Hindu minorities (in Bangladesh), he will take appropriate measures to bring the situation under control," he added.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday, replacing Hasina.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised the issue of safety of Hindus in his congratulatory message to the head of the interim government of Bangladesh, the action for the safety of all Indians, including students, in Bangladesh has been ensured by the government, Bagda said.

"All possible action has been taken by establishing contact with the officials there for the safety of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christian minorities and their places of worship,” he said.

The VHP has decided to set up an emergency helpline and the number will be released soon, Bagda added.