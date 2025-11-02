Top woman Naxal surrenders in MP's Balaghat; result of Shah's stern warning to ultras, says CM

Balaghat/Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) A woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 14 lakh on her head surrendered in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

Sunita laid down arms on November 1 before Rupendra Dhurve, assistant commander of Hawk Force, a specialised anti-Naxal unit of the MP police, he added.

"Sunita was an armed guard of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) Central Committee member and NMC Zone in charge Ramder. She was carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh jointly announced by Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police. She is a resident of Gomveta in Bhairamgarh in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur tehsil," the official said.

Sunita, who carried an INSAS rifle, was active in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia in Maharashtra and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, he added.

She was associated with the outlawed movement since 2022, and took training in Madh area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the official said.

In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed her surrender as the positive result of a stern warning given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ultras to either surrender or face action.

"This is the first surrender of any Naxalite under the Madhya Pradesh Surrender, Rehabilitation cum Relief Policy 2023. This is also the first time since 1992 that Naxalite belonging to another state has surrendered before the Madhya Pradesh government," Yadav pointed out.

The CM said Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 1.46 crore on their heads have been eliminated in MP in the last 10 months. PTI COR MAS BNM