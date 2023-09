Top YSRCP leader in favour of 'One Nation, One Election' proposal

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) YSRCP general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday batted for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, saying it has many positives and can help save thousands of crores of rupees.

Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, expressed his views in the wake of the Union Government constituting a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovid to study the feasibility of simultaneous polls to state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

"The concept of One Nation, One Election has many positives, most of all it saves thousands of crores (of rupees)," Reddy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He stressed that this concept is not new for India and said simultaneous general and state elections were already held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967.

"India had simultaneous General and State elections in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 & 1967. For us in AP, it does not affect us as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections coincide," Reddy said in the post. PTI STH SS