Topmost Naxal leader Basavaraju among 27 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), May 21 (PTI) In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against Naxalism, security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region have killed Nambala Keshav Rao, widely known as Basavaraju, along with 26 other dreaded Maoists in a fierce encounter.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Basavaraju was considered the top leader and ideological backbone of the Naxal movement. His death marks a pivotal success in anti-Naxal operations.

In his early 70s, Basavaraju held a B.Tech degree and was known for orchestrating numerous deadly attacks on security forces. He carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head in Chhattisgarh alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the security forces for their "remarkable success," while Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "landmark achievement" in the campaign to eradicate Naxalism.

The encounter began on Wednesday, two days after the launch of a coordinated anti-Maoist operation in the dense forests of Abhujmad—located at the tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Dantewada districts.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs about the presence of top leaders from the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, Politburo, and senior cadres of the Maad Division and the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Security forces recovered 27 bodies and a significant cache of arms from the site. One jawan from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), part of the Chhattisgarh Police, was martyred in the operation, while a few others were injured.

Reacting to the development, the Prime Minister wrote on social media: "Proud of our forces for this remarkable success. Our Government is committed to eliminating the menace of Maoism and ensuring a life of peace and progress for our people." Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the operation's importance, highlighting that it marked the first time in three decades that a Maoist leader of General Secretary rank had been neutralised.

"A landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism. Today, in an operation in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, our security forces have neutralised 27 dreaded Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju," the home minister said.

Shah praised the bravery of security forces and further noted that since the completion of Operation Black Forest, 54 Naxalites have been arrested and 84 others have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

He reiterated the government's goal to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also praised the forces.

"Jari hai vijay ka sankhnad, khatm ho raha naxalwad' (the victory cry continues, Naxalism is ending). Under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi, security forces have been moving ahead rapidly to fulfil the resolve of Home Minister Amit Shah to end Naxalism in the country by March 2026, and continuously achieving success," he said.

Despite facing difficult geographical conditions and many other challenges, this decisive campaign against LWE is being carried out with full commitment and determination by the DRG unit of Chhattisgarh Police, he said while expressing condolences over the death of a DRG jawan.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds Home portfolio, wrote on X, "Our security forces have killed 27 dreaded Maoists, including CPI-Maoist General Secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias 'Basavaraju', during an operation in Narayanpur".

"With the strong determination of the Home Minister Amit Shah ji, our brave security forces have killed a Naxalite of General Secretary rank for the first time in 30 years. 'General Secretary' is the highest post among the Naxalites.

"All this is the result of the valour of our brave soldiers, many congratulations to them. Certainly, we will free the entire country, including Bastar, from Naxalism by March 2026," Sharma said.

Basavaraju, a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, had been a key figure in the Naxal movement since the 1970s.

He rose to the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) about seven years ago, around the time of a noticeable decline in Naxalite activity in Bastar. He was wanted in numerous major attacks against security forces in Chhattisgarh.

An alumnus of the country's one of premier technical institutes, the Regional Engineering College, Warangal, Basavaraju was known for his military expertise, particularly in training and explosives. He was recognised by various aliases, including Prakash, Krishna, Vijay, Umesh, and Kamlu.

Security agencies have speculated Basavaraju's age to be around 71, with only older photographs available for identification.

He carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, announced by the Chhattisgarh government, with additional bounties announced in other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

With this latest operation, a total of 200 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh this year, with 183 of those fatalities occurring in the Bastar division encompassing Bijapur, Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Kondagaon. PTI COR/TKP ACB SKL NSK