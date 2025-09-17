Torchbearer of hopes, aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians: Adityanath greets PM on birthday

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, describing him as the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development, and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals, and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country until October 2.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, who has positioned 'New India' in the front row on the global stage, the world's most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has realised the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'!" said Adityanath in Hindi on X.

He said Modi's "unparalleled" determination, sensitive leadership, and unwavering dedication to the nation above all and the spirit of public welfare have elevated 'New India' to new heights of hope, self-confidence, and self-reliance.

"On behalf of 25 crore residents of the state, we pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant you excellent health and a long life, so that the nation continues to benefit from your strong leadership and we all continue to receive your guidance," Adityanath added. PTI KIS NSD NSD